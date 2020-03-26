StockMarketWire.com - Tandem's revenue increased by nearly 20% in 2019, driven by its LOL Surprise! licence, reaching £38,837,00 in the year to 31 December 2019.
Revenue in the first half of the year increased by approximately 27% as a result of solid performances from both licensed and own brand properties.
Growth in the second half of 2019 was close to 15% ahead of the same period in the prior year despite the sustained periods of wet weather across many parts of the country in the late Autumn period and macro uncertainties which hindered the excellent progress made earlier in the year.
The stand-out performing licence continued to be LOL Surprise! which delivered further growth over the prior year with the folding inline scooter the group's best-selling product.
Batman, Paw Patrol and Peppa Pig licensed ranges and own brands Ben Sayers, Hedstrom, Kickmaster, Stunted, U-Move and Wired continued to perform strongly, the company said.
Operating profit before exceptionals, finance costs and taxation was £3,033,000 for the year ended 31 December 2019, compared to £2,247,000 for the previous year, an increase of 35%.
The company's cash position improved again with cash and cash equivalents increasing to £5,037,000 at 31 December 2019, compared to £4,847,000 at 31 December 2018.
Most notable however was the overall net cash position which improved from £107,000 at the end of 2018 to £1,846,000 at the end of 2019.
The board has proposed to pay a final dividend of 3.04 pence per share, as well as a special dividend of 2.00 pence per share.
When combined with the interim dividend of 1.56 pence per share, this is a total dividend of 6.60 pence for the year - an increase of over 53%.
At 9:15am: [LON:TND] Tandem Group PLC share price was 0p at 120p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
