StockMarketWire.com - Landscape products group Marshalls cancelled its final dividend for 2019 plus a supplementary payout, as Covid-19 spreads.
The company had planned to pay a 2019 final dividend of 9.65p per share, plus a supplementary dividend of 4p.
'As a consequence of the current levels of uncertainty, which are unprecedented, it is not possible at this time for the group to provide an accurate assessment of trading for the current year and accordingly all previous market guidance is now being withdrawn,' Marshalls said.
'We will provide a further update when there is greater clarity about the impact of Covid-19.'
The company said it had a 'strong' balance sheet supported by a flexible capital structure and maintained significant headroom against bank facilities.
Its total bank facilities were currently £165m of which £140m were committed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
