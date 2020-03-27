StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure group Nexus Infrastructure said it had withdrawn its financial guidance as Covid-19 spreads.
The company said it believed it had sufficient funding capacity to meet its commitments for the foreseeable future.
'Nexus has always been run with a very strong balance sheet and net cash position. We will continue to endeavour to do so through this period of uncertainty, whilst utilising the mitigating actions available to us,' Nexus Infrastructure said.
'The group has fully drawn its £5m revolving credit facility to maximise its liquidity position.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
