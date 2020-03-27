StockMarketWire.com - Fresh producer supplier Total Produce said it expected to post 'satisfactory' results in calendar 2020 that would nevertheless be lower than for 2019.
The company said it had experienced a reduced level of demand from the foodservice sector.
However, demand from retailers has remained robust as consumer buying patterns shift.
'Total Produce is in a strong financial position and its cashflow also remains strong, it added.
'The group has significant cash and substantial undrawn credit lines.'
'The group is operating comfortably within its covenants.'
Total Produce said its annual general meeting -- and a vote on its dividend that would take place at the meeting -- had been deferred until 28 August.
At 8:51am: [LON:TOT] Total Produce PLC share price was 0p at 75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: