StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure products supplier Hill & Smith pulled its dividend and said that since the middle of March it had experienced disruption across its core markets amid lockdown measures in several countries including France, UK and India.
Since the middle of March we have experienced disruption in the group's French and Indian operations, the company said.
'In the UK, over the last 48 hours we have closed or materially reduced activity in roughly half of our operations. In the US, whilst we have seen some slowdown in demand, all businesses remain open,' it added.
The company decided to withdraw its recommendation to pay the final dividend at the forthcoming AGM, in an effort to preserve cash. At 9:00am: [LON:HILS] Hill Smith Holdings PLC share price was -29p at 1039p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
