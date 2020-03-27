StockMarketWire.com - Battery metals group Regency Mines booked a first-half loss, as it continued to spend on the development of its grid solutions business and a mining joint venture in Papua New Guinea.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through December amounted to £0.62m, compared to losses of £1.75m on-year.
'At the time of writing this interim report the world is in the middle of handling the global Covid-19 outbreak, with a global recession looming and commodity prices plummeting,' the company said.
'It is inevitable that this outbreak will slightly delay or alter the timing of some of the commercial objectives Regency intended to pursue during 2020 but we will seek to minimise the impact.'
At 9:15am: [LON:RGM] Regency Mines PLC share price was 0p at 1.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
