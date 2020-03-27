StockMarketWire.com - Industrial thread manufacturer Coats group cancelled its dividend and warned on revenue following a downturn in global demand this month as governments worldwide imposed lockdown measures.
The company said it had cancelled the proposed 2019 final dividend which was due to be approved at this forthcoming AGM in May.
'Since reporting our full year 2019 results on 5 March we have seen the global situation escalate within and beyond the industries in which we operate,' the company warned.
'This has begun to impact our global demand in March, as brands and manufacturers started to cancel or defer orders, for example due to large scale store closures. In addition, as at 26 March, due to enforced government closures, 15 of our around 50 manufacturing sites are currently subject to temporary shutdown,' it added.
Its first quarter 2020 organic revenues would be around 8% down on-year, with an accelerating organic decline in March, which was expected to be around 15% down year-on-year. Coats also pulled is 2020 guidance on revenue, citing uncertainty over the level of demand reduction across the group.
Coats group outlined measures to preserve cash including reducing its 2020 capital expenditure by about $30m to range of $15m to 25m, temporarily flexing its manufacturing footprint, and reviewing all non-essential discretionary spend.
The board and executive team took a 20% reduction in their salary and fees in the second quarter.
