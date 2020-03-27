StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare and industrial company Scapa said it would suspend its annual dividend, as Covid-19 spreads.
The company reiterated its guidance for the year through March 2020 but said the impact of Covid-19 on its business going forward could not yet be quantified.
'Our healthcare sites have been assigned "essential business" status in the US and UK and our Industrial sites are similarly deemed essential manufacturing by these respective governments,' Scapa said.
'As of 26 March 2020, all Scapa sites are operating, with the exception of India, which has been temporarily closed pursuant to government mandate.'
'In order to mitigate any potential material adverse financial impact, the group is taking steps to optimise cash flow, which include cost savings, working capital reduction and tight management of capex.'
'We also intend to suspend the annual dividend.'
'We are closely monitoring, and assessing the relevance to Scapa, all available forms of relief from governments on direct and indirect taxes, social charges and employee relief funds.'
Scapa said it had commenced discussions with its lenders to utilise a £20m uncommitted accordion facility.
Current headroom under an existing facility combined the accordion as expected to provide around £40m of liquidity.
'In addition we are also in discussions with the pension trustee regarding the bi-annual contributions to create additional flexibility should it be needed,' the company said.
At 9:25am: [LON:SCPA] Scapa Group PLC share price was +1.4p at 105.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
