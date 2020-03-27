StockMarketWire.com - Out-of-hospital medical care provider Totally said it was confident that its financial performance would 'remain strong', as it assists Britain's National Health Service deal with the Covid-19 crisis.
Totally said it was making a significant contribution to NHS triage services, while continuing to deliver healthcare services.
'Totally's staff in urgent care are busy on the front line responding to unprecedented call volumes,' the company said.
It added that it was also supporting NHS England through the provision of additional services, such as a new service at Heathrow Airport, London, offering specialist support to people arriving into the country and requiring isolation.
'As Totally approaches its year end, at the end of March 2020, the board remains confident that the Company's performance will remain strong,' Totally said.
'The company has requested additional funding from the NHS and commissioners for the additional, enhanced services delivered.'
At 9:31am: [LON:TLY] Totally PLC share price was +1.78p at 12.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
