StockMarketWire.com - Residential property developer Watkin Jones said it had closed its active development sites temporarily, with the exception of a small number of sites that would remain open whilst essential services works were completed.
'We are taking proactive steps to manage the business effectively through this fast-moving situation,' the company said.
'At this stage it is too early to assess accurately the extent and length of disruption arising from Covid-19.'
'The group will provide an update on first half performance shortly following the period end.'
At 9:44am: [LON:WJG] Watkin Jones PLC share price was -7p at 154.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: