StockMarketWire.com - Developer of mobile and immersive experiences Dev Clever said current trading remained 'strong' amid jump in subscriptions its career guidance platforms since the end of February. Its career guidance platforms, Launchyourcareer.com and Victar VR, incrased by over 223% since the end of February 2020, driven by more schools 'identifying an immediate remote-based learning requirement,' the company said.
The US launch of the platforms, in partnership with global hardware manufacturer Lenovo, remained on track for April 2020, it added.
'To further support schools while they are closed, the Company has adapted its third remote learning platform, Launchpad for Employers, towards educational establishments,' Dev Clever said.
At 10:08am: [LON:DEV] share price was +0.75p at 3.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: