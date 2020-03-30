StockMarketWire.com - Convenience food manufacturer Greencore said it was seeing a mixed effect from the Covid-19 pandemic, with falling demand for 'food-to-go' being partly offset by rising demand for other convenience categories.
Even so, Greencore said it was withdrawing its financial guidance for the year and moving to protect cashflow, including by furloughing some workers by using the UK government's coronavirus retention scheme.
The company's board and executive directors had taken a 30% cut in fees and base salary for three months, while the broader leadership team taking a 20% cut to their base salaries.
'Overall, the group retains substantial and increased financial headroom, with cash and undrawn committed bank facilities of approximately £265m at 27 March 2020,' Greencore said.
'This includes a newly agreed additional £75m committed debt facility which matures in March 2021.'
At 8:07am: [LON:GNC] Greencore Group PLC share price was -10.32p at 160.73p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
