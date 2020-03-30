StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre owner Hammerson scrapped its dividend and warned the Covid-19 pandemic would have a material impact on performance.
The company said it was no longer appropriate to recommend the final dividend of 14.8p a share for the financial year ended 31 December.
In a further sign of the virus-led pressure on performance, the company said it had received just 37% of UK rent billed for the second quarter as at the end of 27 March.
The company had received a variety of requests for rent deferrals, monthly payments, and waivers, which it was reviewing on a case-by-case basis.
Adjusted for rent deferred, switched to monthly payment, and a nominal proportion waived, Hammerson said it had received 57% of rent due, but warned it anticipated both figures to increase as temporary agreements were implemented and further cash was collected.
