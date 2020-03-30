StockMarketWire.com - Compliance and energy services group Sureserve said it would pay its final dividend for the 2019 financial year as planned.
The company confirmed that a number of its units had been classed as key service providers to critical sectors by the UK government in relation to Covid-19.
Sureserve said it would pay a final dividend of 0.5p for the year through September 2019 on 30 April, while citing its 'strong balance sheet and financial position'.
At 9:12am: [LON:SUR] Sureserve Group Plc Ord 10p share price was +1p at 35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: