StockMarketWire.com - Media and technology business Iconic Labs said it had launched a non-profit fact-checking service to combat disinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and its related economic and social effects, that were spreading through social media.
The service, 'Infotagion: Covid-19,' was launched in partnership with Damian Collins MP, former chair of the digital, culture, media and sport select committee.
At 9:58am: [LON:ICON] share price was -0.01p at 0.02p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
