StockMarketWire.com - International Consolidated Airlines said subsidiary British Airways had extended a $1.38bn revolving credit facility for one year to 23 June 2021.
IAG said it had total undrawn general and committed aircraft financing facilities equivalent to €2.1bn, including the extended facility and some recently arranged smaller facilities.
The company also had cash, cash equivalents and interest-bearing deposits of €7.2bn.
'In addition, the group is exploring a number of operational and treasury initiatives to improve further its cash flow and liquidity and will update the market in due course,' IAG said.
At 1:06pm: [LON:IAG] International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. share price was -6.9p at 204.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
