StockMarketWire.com - Insulation supplier to the auto sector Autins said it had furloughed most of its emplyees amid expectations that the Covid-19 pandemic would have a material impact on its financial performance.
The company said its operating performance in the five months through February had been ahead of expectations.
However, the recent escalation in the Covid-19 crisis had led to plant shutdowns across the European automotive sector.
'As a result, the board anticipates significantly reduced demand for its products for the foreseeable future,' Autins said.
'Accordingly, the board has already taken proactive action in all our facilities.'
'These mitigating actions include a reduction in staff overheads, reducing employee working hours and addressing operating costs to preserve cash and manage working capital.'
'In line with government guidance, we have facilitated appropriate home working and other protective measures.'
'We have furloughed most of our employees and significantly reduced the operating capacity of our manufacturing facilities in line with the anticipated reduction in demand.'
At 1:37pm: [LON:AUTG] Autins Group Plc share price was -1p at 8.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: