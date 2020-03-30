StockMarketWire.com - Barclays said it planned to set a net zero by 2050 carbon target, to be voted on by shareholders at its forthcoming annual general meeting in May.
The bank said it would also commit to align its financing activities with the goals and timelines of the Paris Agreement.
'The alignment of Barclays' portfolio will start with the energy and power sectors, and will cover all sectors over time,' the company said.
'Barclays will provide the transparent targets required to judge its progress and will report on them regularly, starting from 2021.'
At 2:29pm: [LON:BARC] Barclays PLC share price was -4.12p at 93.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
