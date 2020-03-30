StockMarketWire.com - In-game advertising group Bidstack said it was experiencing heightened demand as lockdowns imposed to control the spread of Covid-19 encouraged use of video games by people in self-isolation.
'The company has noted that restrictions on movement and the cancellation of live sporting events is leading to the video games industry witnessing record numbers of daily active users, concurrent players and hours played,' Bidstack said.
Bidstack said its virtual out-of-home environment was currently experiencing 'high levels' of inbound demand from advertising agencies and had received 'some exciting and unexpected commercial opportunities'.
Still, the company said its business had suffered some disruption, mainly due to a number of trade shows having been cancelled.
At 2:57pm: [LON:BIDS] Bidstack Group Plc Ord 0.5p share price was +1.78p at 6.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
