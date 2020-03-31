Interim Result
07/04/2020 Asos PLC (ASC)
Final Result
01/04/2020 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)
01/04/2020 Cathay International Holdings Ltd (CTI)
01/04/2020 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
01/04/2020 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
02/04/2020 Saga (SAGA)
03/04/2020 CMC Markets Plc (CMCX)
06/04/2020 Quixant PLC (QXT)
07/04/2020 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
07/04/2020 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)
08/04/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
08/04/2020 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)
08/04/2020 Camellia PLC (CAM)
AGM / EGM
01/04/2020 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
02/04/2020 Wishbone Gold PLC (WSBN)
02/04/2020 Gunsynd Plc (GUN)
02/04/2020 Tritax EuroBox Plc (EBOX)
02/04/2020 Banco Santander SA (BNC)
03/04/2020 Leeds Building Society (LBS)
08/04/2020 Athelney Trust Plc (ATY)
08/04/2020 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
08/04/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 PLC (MIG3)
Trading Statement
01/04/2020 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
08/04/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
Ex-Dividend
02/04/2020 Quartix Holdings Plc (QTX)
02/04/2020 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)
02/04/2020 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
02/04/2020 Quilter PLC (QLT)
02/04/2020 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
02/04/2020 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd (OCI)
02/04/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
02/04/2020 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)
02/04/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
02/04/2020 Volta Finance Ltd (VTA)
02/04/2020 Volta Finance Ltd A (VTAS)
02/04/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
02/04/2020 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
02/04/2020 Synectics PLC (SNX)
02/04/2020 Tp Icap PLC (TCAP)
02/04/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
02/04/2020 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
02/04/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
02/04/2020 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
02/04/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
02/04/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
02/04/2020 BMO UK High Income Trust Plc Units (BHIU)
02/04/2020 AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Plc (AJOT)
02/04/2020 BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (BHI)
02/04/2020 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)
02/04/2020 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
02/04/2020 Mobius Investment Trust Plc Ord 1p (MMIT)
02/04/2020 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
02/04/2020 James Latham 8% Cum Prf (LTHP)
02/04/2020 Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Inc Ltd (IPE)
02/04/2020 Henderson High Income Trust Plc (HHI)
02/04/2020 Imi PLC (IMI)
02/04/2020 Abbey PLC (ABBY)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com