StockMarketWire.com - Harvest Minerals said it had yet to see an impact on operations from the Covid-19 pandemic as the wet season in Brazil was a traditionally quieter period for the company.
The company reported a sharp uptick in orders last month amid increased demand for fertilisers as Brazilian farmers were taking advantage of the weaker Reais, and had already pre-sold 20% of this year's soybean harvest.
Orders were up 150% to the end of February 2020 compared to the same period last year, and the company said the weaker Reais meant that imported fertiliser prices were higher and that the supply chain was currently disrupted, which may strengthen its proposition as a local producer.
'To date, as far as the company is aware, there have been no cases reported near the Arapua project and consequently there has been no material impact on the company's operations,' Harvest said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: