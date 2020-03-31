StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Falanx said it had received about £1m of new orders amid 'strong trading' in its cybersecurity division between December and mid-February.
'These wins are significant as they are in addition to the usual run rate of the cyber business and are the result of new high-profile customer wins as well as incremental spend by existing customers,' the company said.
The company now expected to deliver revenues of circa £5.9m for the year ended 31 March 2020 representing growth of 13% on last year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
