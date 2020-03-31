StockMarketWire.com - Shopping Centre owner Capital & Regional said it had received just half of its second-quarter rent, below its typical collection rate from retailers customers. The company also said its main focus would be on maintaining liquidity.
Of the rent for the second quarter of the year that was due on 25 March 2020, the company said it had received or expected to imminently receive approximately 50%, compared to a typical collection rate of at least 80% at the equivalent time.
All seven of the company's community shopping centres currently remained open to provide essential services, and the company said it was in talks with all its retailer customers on the outstanding rents.
In an effort to improve cash flow, the company suspended all non-committed capital expenditure projects which could preserve over £10m over the next 12 months.
'While there will clearly be a significant level of disruption, the group's focus on non-discretionary goods and services will help mitigate this and provides a sound base for the business when conditions allow a return to a more normalised trading environment,' the company said.
At 8:00am: [LON:CAL] Capital Regional PLC share price was -2.13p at 90.33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: