StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory drug developer Synairgen said it had commenced dosing patients in its trial of of an inhaled formulation to treat Covid-19.
The first patient has been dosed at an initial trial site at University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust.
Synairgen said it had initiated a further six trial sites, which were expected to start dosing in the coming days.
Earlier this month, the company said it had received expedited regulatory approvals to conduct a trial of the inhaled formulation SNG001.
'The team has worked tirelessly and intensively with the relevant authorities and collaborators to get to this stage, and we now look forward to recruiting more patients and completing the trial as soon as possible,' chief executive chief executive Richard Marsden said.
'A successful outcome from this trial in Covid-19 patients would be a very important step towards a major breakthrough in the fight against this coronavirus pandemic.'
At 8:56am: [LON:SNG] Synairgen PLC share price was +6.5p at 68.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
