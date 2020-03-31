StockMarketWire.com - Generic pharmaceutical company Hikma Pharmaceuticals said a U.S. ruled that patents covering Amarin's heart drug were invalid, paving the way for the company to sell generic versions of the drug.
Hikma said it was working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to gain approval for its generic version of Amarin's Vascepa.
'The company is evaluating its options for launching the product following FDA approval, including an at-risk launch in the event the District Court's decision is appealed,' Hikma said.
At 9:00am: [LON:HIK] Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC share price was +60p at 2024.5p
