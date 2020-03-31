StockMarketWire.com - Building services group Northern Bear said it expected to report a fall in annual earnings, owing to wet weather and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Adjusted operating profit for the year through March 2020 was expected in the range of £2.2m to £2.3m, down from £3.2m on-year.
Northern Bear said severe weather in February, including three major storms in the UK, had a significant impact on its ability to work on construction and roofing projects.
'Trading in March 2020 began well, but, over the last two weeks, the majority of the group has now been impacted by site closures related to the Covid-19 pandemic,' it added.
At 9:03am: [LON:NTBR] Northern Bear PLC share price was -2p at 47.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
