StockMarketWire.com - Residential property developer Sigma Capital said it had appointed Michael McGill as its chief financial officer.
Current finance director Malcolm Briselden remained in operational charge of Sigma's finance team, but had stepped down from the board.
McGill, a previous CFO of Baxters Food, would focus on the company's PRS REIT asset.
Briselden would focus on Sigma's activities outside the PRS REIT, including London.
At 9:24am: [LON:SGM] Sigma Capital Group PLC share price was 0p at 70p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: