StockMarketWire.com - Digital identity group Intercede said it had won an order from the US federal government worth $4.6m.
The order included software licenses and annual support and maintenance; $2.05m of which would be recognised in the financial year ending 31 March 2020.
Intercede said the order was included within its expectations for the year.
At 2:45pm: [LON:IGP] Intercede Group PLC share price was +4.2p at 45.5p
