StockMarketWire.com - Miner and commodities trader Glencore deferred its dividend to support a commitment to maintain its investment grade credit rating amid the Covid-19 crisis.
The company had intended to make a cash distribution of $0.20 per share in 2020.
Glencore said there was a risk the disease outbreak would materially disrupt its production.
It added that it would make a decision on what level of payout would be appropriate this year when it had a clearer picture of Covid-19's impact, expected alongside the release of its interim results in the third quarter.
At 3:05pm: [LON:GLEN] Glencore PLC share price was +0.66p at 119.66p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
