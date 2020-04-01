StockMarketWire.com - Home builder Taylor Wimpey said it had cancelled a planned 2% salary increase for executive directors as it seeks to conserve cash during the Covid-19 crisis.
Annual bonuses for executives had also been cancelled, with there to be no incentive payments for 2020.
Executive directors would also incur a voluntary 30% reduction in base salary and pension for the duration of UK government's lockdown period.
'The decision to take a reduction in base salary is supported by the whole board and therefore the non-executive directors will also take a 30% reduction in their fees for the same period of time,' the company said.
'The objective of these changes is to conserve cash, with a particular focus on protecting the long term financial security of the business as a whole, for the benefit of all of the company's stakeholders.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
