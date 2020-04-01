StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Eco Atlantic said it had undertaken stict cost-cutting measures across the business to offset the impact from a plunge in oil prices and the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company halted non-core services, ceased business-related travel and announced that the board and management were voluntarily taking pay cuts of up to 40% starting in April 2020 and this would be kept under review on a monthly basis.
'To date, Eco has met all of its work commitments for 2020 under the various petroleum agreements offshore Guyana and Namibia, and thus only minimal costs are expected to be incurred over the remainder of the year,' said Eco Atlantic.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
