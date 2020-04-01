StockMarketWire.com - Self-storage company Big Yellow said it had beefed up its credit lines with its lender Aviva.
The company secured a seven-year debt facility with Aviva of £35m at an all-in cost of 1.96%.
In January, the company decided to increase its borrowing with its lender Aviva.
The total debt facilities from Aviva were now £117.5m of which £82.5m would continue to amortise down to £60m over the remaining seven years of the loan, the company said.
