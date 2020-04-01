StockMarketWire.com - LED lighting and electro-mechanical system manufacturer LPA said it would scale down operations after a number of its UK and export customers had temporarily suspended operations.
The company said output, which had been expected to accelerate through March to the end of the year, would now be scaled back as it sought to match demand, reduce costs, conserve cash and utilise government initiatives to support the group.
'Orders received have comfortably exceeded sales during the first half, so the order book has continued to grow and remains at record levels which provides optimism for the medium term,' the company said.
At 9:02am: [LON:LPA] LPA Group PLC share price was 0p at 73p
