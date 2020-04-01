StockMarketWire.com - Foreign exchange services Argentex said was it was 'confident' of meeting its full year profit expectations as revenue was forecast to rise by about 30%.
The company said it was expected to report a 30% increase in revenues to £29m on-year for the 12 months to 31 March 2020, with foreign exchange turnover exceeding £12bn, up from £10.8bn last year.
'The options book continues to grow organically, and has reached the scale where it is now making a material revenue contribution,' Argentex said.
At 9:46am: [LON:AGFX] share price was +17p at 117p
