StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Sound Energy said it planned to extend a negotiating period with Morocco's state power company to seal a gas sales agreement.
The pair had signed a memorandum of understanding to enter into a binding sales pact by 31 March.
Negotiations were continuing and the company was in the process of agreement an extension to finalize the talks to 30 June.
'Whilst the amendment has been agreed in principle, Covid-19 related travel restrictions have meant that it has not yet been possible for the parties to enter into the amendment and, as a result, the parties intend to enter into the amendment as soon as is practicable,' Sound Energy said.
At 9:51am: [LON:SOU] Sound Energy PLC share price was +0.04p at 1.08p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
