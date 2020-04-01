StockMarketWire.com - BP warned it would book an impairment charge of around $1bn in the first quarter and report lower production, as the Covid-19 pandemic and price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia weigh on energy markets.
Upstream production for the three months through March was seen falling from the fourth quarter of 2019, down to between 2.55bn and 2.60bn barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Downstream results were expected to be hurt by a fall in demand for jet fuel as carriers ground planes in the wake of government lockdown measures.
Capital expenditure in 2020 was now seen at around $12bn, around 25% below previous guidance.
On its dividend, BP would only say: 'We remain committed to growing sustainable free cash flow and distributions to our shareholders over the long term.'
At 10:02am: [LON:BP.] BP PLC share price was -10.77p at 333.43p
