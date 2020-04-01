StockMarketWire.com - Building materials supplier Breedon said it had suspended production at its Irish sites following the introduction there a two-week closure of non-essential businesses that commenced 26 March.
The suspension included the company's cement plant at Kinnegad, with the exception of those serving health projects and critical road and utility infrastructure.
'We welcome the Irish government's wage subsidy scheme, which should ensure that eligible employees continue to receive a proportion of their pay while they are not working,' Breedon said.
At 1:33pm: [LON:BREE] Breedon Group PLC share price was -2.4p at 65.2p
