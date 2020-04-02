StockMarketWire.com - Safestore has said its key trading performance indicators continue to see a relatively limited impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with 4.92 million square feet of occupied space across the portfolio.
This is a reduction of 0.8% since its first quarter ended on 31 January 2020, the company said.
During the financial year to date, Safestore has opened a 40,000 square feet freehold store at Carshalton and a 38,000 square feet long leasehold (130 years) store in Gateshead.
Building works relating to the scheduled openings for the remainder of the year in Sheffield (April 2020) and Paris Magenta (December 2020) have been paused in the interests of the safety of staff and site contractors.
The remaining capital expenditure relating to the outstanding 2020 pipeline projects is around £12m and the projects will resume when further clarity on the Covid-19 situation allows.
Safestore said that, given the recent volatility in the Sterling:Euro exchange rate, it has taken out average rate FX forward contracts to hedge the majority of its exposure to the translation of Euro denominated earnings for the next three years.
The value of the contracts are €6.5m for the second half of the 2020 financial year, €14.5m and €16m for the 2021 and 2022 financial years respectively and €8.5m for the first half of the 2023 financial year.
These contracts have the effect of fixing the rate at which the majority of the Euro earnings are translated at a rate of €1.0751 to £1.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: