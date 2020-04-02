StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said it had completed the previously agreed sale of its global rights to Movantik, a treatment for opioid-induced constipation, to RedHill Biopharma for at least $52.5m.
Redhill also agreed to pay a further non-contingent payment of $15m in 2021, for the rights, which excluded Europe, Canada and Israel.
In 2019, Movantik generated sales of $96m in the US. The agreement would not impact the company's financial guidance for 2020, AstraZeneca said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: