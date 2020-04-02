StockMarketWire.com - LondonMetric Property said earnings were expected in line with expectations even as of its customers were experiencing 'unprecedented' short term disruption to their business models.
'Our operational and financial performance to date has been strong. EPRA earnings for 2020 are anticipated to be in line with expectations and our third quarter dividend of 2.0 pence per share will be paid as planned on 16 April,' the company said.
'In respect of advanced quarterly rental payments that were due by 1 April, 85% has been collected, 7% is expected to be received shortly and on a further 4% we are in advanced discussions on short term rental concessions in return for compensatory asset management initiatives,' it added.
Looking forward, it was still too early to assess the full impact of COVID-19 on both the wider economy and the real estate industry, LondonMetric Property said.
At 10:04am: [LON:LMP] Londonmetric Property PLC share price was +3.95p at 176.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
