StockMarketWire.com - Fertilizer group Salt Lake Potash said it had completed civil earthworks at a process plant and other infrastructure at its Lake Way project in Western Australia state.
Early process plant construction work had now commenced and the project remained on schedule for December 2020 commissioning.
The company said it had implemented plans to minimise potential impact from Covid-19 on its site operations, and had seen no material impact to its suppliers.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
