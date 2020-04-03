StockMarketWire.com - Tanfield said the ongoing contract dispute with its joint venture partner in Snorkel would proceed after a motion by its opponents to stop the trial was dismissed by a judge.
A US court had determined that there were 'genuine issues of material fact pertaining to the contract' and its terms, Tanfield said.
'As a result of the motion being denied, the US proceedings will continue to progress, and the parties will now proceed in discovery,' it added.
At 8:50am: [LON:TAN] Tanfield Group PLC share price was +1.35p at 3.09p
