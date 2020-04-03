StockMarketWire.com - Remote locations services provider RA International said it had won a further order, worth up to $15.6m, from IAP Worldwide Services for the provision of supply chain services in an African country.
The order, which had already commenced, was currently anticipated to run until April 2023.
At 8:53am: [LON:RAI] RA International Group Plc share price was +2.5p at 36.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: