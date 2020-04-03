StockMarketWire.com - Remote locations services provider RA International said it had won a further order, worth up to $15.6m, from IAP Worldwide Services for the provision of supply chain services in an African country.

The order, which had already commenced, was currently anticipated to run until April 2023.


At 8:53am: [LON:RAI] RA International Group Plc share price was +2.5p at 36.5p



