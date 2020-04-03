StockMarketWire.com - Oracle Power said it did not expect the Covid-19 crisis to disrupt the development timetable for its Thar coal mine and power plant project in Pakistan.
Chief executive Naheed Memon said the past quarter had been a 'very constructive' phase for the company that had delivered several material developments.
'Whilst we are cognisant of the global economic uncertainty and political nervousness surrounding the pandemic, the board of Oracle is progressing the work and discussions conducted in recent months and is confident that there will be no significant adverse impact on the timelines to the development of Thar Block VI,' Memon said in a trading update.
At 9:48am: [LON:ORCP] Oracle Power PLC share price was +0.03p at 0.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: