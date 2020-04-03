StockMarketWire.com - Tlou Energy said it had agreed to sell gas from coal seams to Botswana Power Corporation from its Lesedi development in Botswana.
The interim pilot power purchase agreement was for 2 megawatts and the commercial terms of the deal had been kept confidential.
Tlou Energy said the interim PPA was separate from the development of a 10 megawatt gas-to-power plant, for which a development proposal had been submitted in 2018.
'The company remains in discussions with potential project finance partners who have been waiting to see the interim PPA in place, which facilitates connection to the power grid and first revenue for the company,' Tlou Energy said.
'A pathway to revenue generation is key for financiers and once connected to the grid, expansion of the project is seen as a relatively straightforward and largely de-risked process.'
At 1:27pm: [LON:TLOU] Tlou Energy Limited share price was +0.6p at 2.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: