UK
06/04/2020 08:30 Housing Equity Withdrawal q/q | Forecast: -6.2B | Previous: -6.3B
06/04/2020 08:30 Construction PMI | Forecast: 44 | Previous: 52.6
EU
06/04/2020 00:00 German Factory Orders m/m | Forecast: -2.70% | Previous: 5.50%
06/04/2020 08:30 Sentix Investor Confidence | Forecast: -30.5 | Previous: -17.1
JP
06/04/2020 23:30 Household Spending y/y | Forecast: -3.30% | Previous: -3.90%
06/04/2020 23:30 Average Cash Earnings y/y | Forecast: 0.20% | Previous: 1.50%
