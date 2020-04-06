Interim Result
07/04/2020 Asos PLC (ASC)
28/04/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
29/04/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
06/05/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)
Final Result
07/04/2020 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
07/04/2020 Medica Group Plc (MGP)
07/04/2020 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
07/04/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
07/04/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
07/04/2020 ADES International Holding Ltd (ADES)
07/04/2020 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)
08/04/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
08/04/2020 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)
08/04/2020 Camellia PLC (CAM)
09/04/2020 Puretech Health PLC (PRTC)
09/04/2020 Venture Life Group Plc (VLG)
14/04/2020 Proteome Sciences PLC (PRM)
16/04/2020 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
16/04/2020 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
20/04/2020 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)
21/04/2020 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)
22/04/2020 XLMedia Plc (XLM)
22/04/2020 JTC PLC (JTC)
24/04/2020 TechnipFMC plc (0RMV)
28/04/2020 Non-standard Finance Plc (NSF)
29/04/2020 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
AGM / EGM
07/04/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
08/04/2020 Athelney Trust Plc (ATY)
08/04/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 PLC (MIG3)
08/04/2020 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
09/04/2020 88 Energy Ltd (88E)
09/04/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
09/04/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
15/04/2020 Altona Energy PLC (ANR)
15/04/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)
15/04/2020 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
15/04/2020 Canadian General Investment Ltd (CGI)
16/04/2020 Verona Pharma PLC (VRP)
16/04/2020 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)
17/04/2020 Ossiam US Min (USMV)
17/04/2020 Herald Investment Trust PLC (HRI)
17/04/2020 Ros Agro Plc (AGRO)
20/04/2020 MetalNRG PLC (MNRG)
21/04/2020 Globaldata PLC (DATA)
21/04/2020 Porvair PLC (PRV)
22/04/2020 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
22/04/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)
22/04/2020 S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. (SNGR)
22/04/2020 EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc (EPG)
22/04/2020 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
22/04/2020 Arkle Resources PLC (ARK)
23/04/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
23/04/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
23/04/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)
23/04/2020 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
23/04/2020 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)
23/04/2020 DP World PLC (DPW)
23/04/2020 Croda International PLC (CRDA)
23/04/2020 Relx PLC (REL)
23/04/2020 Redx Pharma Plc (REDX)
24/04/2020 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
24/04/2020 AssetCo PLC (ASTO)
24/04/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
24/04/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 5 PLC (MIG5)
24/04/2020 OKey Group S.A (OKEY)
24/04/2020 Rotork PLC (ROR)
27/04/2020 The Simplybiz Group PLC (SBIZ)
27/04/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
27/04/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
28/04/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
28/04/2020 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
28/04/2020 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
29/04/2020 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group PLC (RBS)
29/04/2020 Proteome Sciences PLC (PRM)
29/04/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
29/04/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
29/04/2020 Witan Investment Trust PLC (WTAN)
29/04/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
29/04/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
29/04/2020 PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
29/04/2020 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
29/04/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
29/04/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
29/04/2020 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
29/04/2020 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
29/04/2020 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
29/04/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
30/04/2020 Billing Services Group Ltd (BILL)
30/04/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
30/04/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
30/04/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
30/04/2020 Bbgi Sicav S.A. (BBGI)
30/04/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
30/04/2020 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
30/04/2020 Grupo Clarin (GCLA)
30/04/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
30/04/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
30/04/2020 Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR)
01/05/2020 Man Group PLC (EMG)
04/05/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
05/05/2020 SDL PLC (SDL)
06/05/2020 TT Electronics PLC (TTG)
06/05/2020 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)
06/05/2020 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
06/05/2020 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)
06/05/2020 Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd (PEY)
06/05/2020 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
06/05/2020 Caledonia Mining Corp PLC (CMCL)
06/05/2020 Ascential PLC (ASCL)
06/05/2020 Mandarin Oriental International Ld (MDO)
06/05/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
06/05/2020 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
06/05/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
07/05/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
07/05/2020 Barclays PLC (BARC)
07/05/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)
07/05/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
07/05/2020 Costain Group PLC (COST)
07/05/2020 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
07/05/2020 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)
07/05/2020 Empiric Student Property Plc (ESP)
Trading Statement
08/04/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
14/04/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
15/04/2020 Solid State Plc (SOLI)
Ex-Dividend
09/04/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
09/04/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
09/04/2020 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)
09/04/2020 Octopus Titan VCT PLC (OTV2)
09/04/2020 Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (KAY)
09/04/2020 Somero Enterprises Inc (SOM)
09/04/2020 Somero Enterprises Inc (SOM)
09/04/2020 STV Group PLC (STVG)
09/04/2020 LCG-Longbow Inv (LBOW)
09/04/2020 Henderson Eurotrust Plc (HNE)
09/04/2020 Kin and Carta (KCT)
09/04/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
09/04/2020 European Assets Trust NV (EAT)
09/04/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
09/04/2020 Jpmorgan Asia Growth And Income Plc (JAGI)
09/04/2020 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
09/04/2020 Schroder Income Growth Fund Plc (SCF)
09/04/2020 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
09/04/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
09/04/2020 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
09/04/2020 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)
09/04/2020 JPMorgan Japanese Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (JPS)
09/04/2020 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
09/04/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL)
09/04/2020 Savills PLC (SVS)
09/04/2020 Savills PLC (SVS)
09/04/2020 Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIX)
09/04/2020 Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (MIG4)
09/04/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
09/04/2020 Mercantile Investment Trust (The) PLC (MRC)
09/04/2020 Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company (ATR)
09/04/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
09/04/2020 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)
09/04/2020 AIREA PLC (AIEA)
09/04/2020 PJSC Acron (AKRN)
09/04/2020 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)
09/04/2020 Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM)
09/04/2020 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)
09/04/2020 British Smaller Companies VCT 2 PLC (BSC)
09/04/2020 Bioventix Plc (BVXP)
09/04/2020 Rotork PLC (ROR)
09/04/2020 Capital Drilling Ltd (CAPD)
09/04/2020 Middlefield Canadian INC PCC (MCT)
09/04/2020 BMO Private Equity Trust Plc (BPET)
09/04/2020 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
09/04/2020 Itv PLC (ITV)
09/04/2020 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
09/04/2020 Total Produce PLC (TOT)
16/04/2020 Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG)
16/04/2020 Hostelworld Group Plc (HSW)
16/04/2020 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
16/04/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)
16/04/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)
16/04/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
16/04/2020 Northamber PLC (NAR)
16/04/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
16/04/2020 1pm PLC (OPM)
16/04/2020 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
16/04/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
16/04/2020 Croda International PLC (CRDA)
16/04/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
16/04/2020 Bank Of Ireland 13 3/8% (BOI)
16/04/2020 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
16/04/2020 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
16/04/2020 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
16/04/2020 SCS Group Plc (SCS)
16/04/2020 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
16/04/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)
16/04/2020 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)
16/04/2020 Greggs PLC (GRG)
23/04/2020 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
23/04/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
23/04/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)
23/04/2020 Polypipe Group PLC (PLP)
23/04/2020 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
23/04/2020 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)
23/04/2020 Vitec Group (The) PLC (VTC)
23/04/2020 TT Electronics PLC (TTG)
23/04/2020 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
23/04/2020 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)
23/04/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
23/04/2020 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
23/04/2020 RPS Group PLC (RPS)
23/04/2020 Octopus Titan VCT PLC (OTV2)
23/04/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
23/04/2020 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
23/04/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
23/04/2020 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
23/04/2020 Clarke (T) PLC (CTO)
23/04/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
23/04/2020 Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE)
23/04/2020 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
23/04/2020 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)
23/04/2020 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)
23/04/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust PLC (CMHY)
23/04/2020 Cello Group PLC (CLL)
23/04/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
23/04/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
23/04/2020 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)
23/04/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)
23/04/2020 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
23/04/2020 Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR)
23/04/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
23/04/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)
23/04/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (MAV4)
23/04/2020 Iwg PLC (IWG)
23/04/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)
23/04/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
23/04/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
23/04/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
30/04/2020 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)
30/04/2020 Rosenblatt Group PLC (RBGP)
30/04/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
30/04/2020 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
30/04/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)
30/04/2020 Senior PLC (SNR)
30/04/2020 Octopus Second Aim Vct Plc (OSEC)
30/04/2020 SThree PLC (STEM)
30/04/2020 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
30/04/2020 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
30/04/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
30/04/2020 G4S PLC (GFS)
30/04/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
30/04/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
30/04/2020 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)
30/04/2020 Banco Santander SA (BNC)
30/04/2020 Porvair PLC (PRV)
30/04/2020 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
30/04/2020 Elementis PLC (ELM)
30/04/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
07/05/2020 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
07/05/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
07/05/2020 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
07/05/2020 RTC Group PLC (RTC)
07/05/2020 Reach Plc (RCH)
07/05/2020 Franchise Brands Plc (FRAN)
07/05/2020 GoCo Group Plc (GOCO)
07/05/2020 Centrica PLC (CNA)
07/05/2020 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
07/05/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com