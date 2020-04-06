StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company SThree scrapped its final dividend among cost saving measures to weather the Covid-19 crisis that also included cutting executive salaries by 20%.
The company had been planning to pay a 2019 final dividend of 10.2p per share.
SThree said it was in a 'strong' financial position with total accessible liquidity of £57.4m as at 31 March.
'The coming months will not be easy and in the short term we are focused on safeguarding the health of our stakeholders and taking decisive action to protect the strength of our group both now and in the future,' chief executive Mark Dorman said.
