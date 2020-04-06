StockMarketWire.com - Private rental housing provider Grainger warned of lower rental growth in the second half of the year and said current events were expected to reduce housing transaction volumes overall in the short term and potentially delay some profit recognition.
The company said it expected to see lower rental growth in the second half, falling below 3%, due to lower turnover.
For the six-month period to 31 March 2020, the company saw occupancy levels of over 97% and strong overall rental growth of 3.4%.
But leasing activity was expected to slow due to Coronavirus disruption, however churn in existing customers was also likely to slow as people defer moves, the company said.
'The majority of our sales are of vacant properties and we expect the sales to continue in line with Government guidelines, and we have continued to see some transactions progress in recent days,' Grainger said. 'Nonetheless, current events are expected to reduce housing transaction volumes overall in the short term and will potentially delay some profit recognition.'
'Grainger is well placed to operate through an extended period of uncertainty. Our successful equity raise in February 2020 puts us in a strong position and our balance sheet is robust, with our LTV at a six-year low,' it added.
At 8:28am: [LON:GRI] Grainger PLC share price was +12.5p at 254.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
