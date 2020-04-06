StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said it had entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with France's Laboratoire PYC.
Laboratoire PYC manufactured and packaged private label food supplements, nutricosmetics and high protein and sport nutrition products.
It would get exclusive rights to manufacture a new type of meal replacement shake designed to support the international expansion of OptiBiotix's GoFigure consumer weight management brand.
'This is another strategic step by OptiBiotix to de-risk its supply chain,' the company said.
At 2:39pm: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was +5p at 50p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: